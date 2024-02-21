Swamp Rabbits Announce Pair of Transactions Entering Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions ahead of their three-game set against the Rapid City Rush.

Rookie forward Jonathan Yantsis signs his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits. Separately, forward Jake Smith has been dealt to the Reading Royals for future considerations.

Yantsis joins the Swamp Rabbits having completed his Canadian college career with Queens University in USports. The 6'2", 210-pound forward put forth a stellar final season with the Gaels, racking up 37 points (18g-19ast) in 26 games. During his time with the Gaels, he was a teammate of current Swamp Rabbits net-minder, Luke Richardson.

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Yantsis, 24, averaged well over a point-per-game pace with Queens University, earning 33 goals, 39 assists, and 72 points over 61 games. Prior to playing collegiately, he skated with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers for four seasons, notching 149 points (97g-52ast) in 214 games.

Jake Smith heads to the Reading Royals for future considerations. With the Swamp Rabbits this season, he appeared in 37 games, earning 12 goals and 23 points.

The Swamp Rabbits return home for a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush this week. Puck drop for game one of the set is slated for Thursday, February 22nd, at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

