Thunder Begins Road Trip Tonight in Iowa

Wichita Thunder face off with the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a four-game road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. with a visit to Iowa to face the Heartlanders.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 6-1-1 against Iowa and 3-1-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Wichita earned a pair of wins in the only two meetings against Iowa this season. The Thunder won 4-3 on October 28 and followed that up with a 4-2 victory on October 29.

On Sunday, the Thunder claimed a 5-2 victory over Tulsa. Iowa lost its last contest against Indy, 5-2. Wichita has won two in a row while the Heartlanders are looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

The Thunder are in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 39 points. Iowa is in seventh place in the Central Division with 45 points. Wichita enters the week with a solid record so far against the Central Division, going 5-0-2 in seven games.

Jay Dickman finished with a goal and an assist on Sunday. He has six points in his last three games (1g, 5a). Dickman had three helpers on Saturday. The veteran forward is tied for second in the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

Kobe Walker joined the Thunder on March 7 and it didn't take him very long to net his first pro goal. He scored on Sunday afternoon to give the fans complimentary pancakes. Walker played for former Thunder forward Travis Clayton before heading to RIT.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Shane Kuzmeski has four points in his last four games...Michal Stinil has three points in his last three outings...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 9-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-3 when leading after two...

IOWA NOTES - Iowa is looking for its first home win since February 9...Casey Dornbach is tied for a team-best 19 assists...Iowa has allowed three goals or fewer in seven of the last nine games...Louis Boudon leads the Heartlanders with 11 goals and 19 assists...Jake Durflinger leads Iowa with 95 penalty minutes...Iowa is 11-3-0 when leading after one...Iowa is 11-1-1 when leading after two...Iowa is 4-10-2-2 when tied after one...Iowa is 7-4-2-1 when tied after two...

