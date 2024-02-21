Icemen Host 22,912 Fans this Past Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announce that the team hosted 22,912 fans for their first of two Military Weekends presented by CSX and Nimnicht Family of Dealerships this past Friday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

A crowd of 11,234 was on hand for the Friday, February 16 game against the Florida Everblades, while 11,678 watched the Icemen defeat the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday (Feb 18) to set a new club record for longest points streak at 11 games (10-0-1-0).

The Icemen's average attendance through 26 homes games this season has risen to 8,637, a significant increase from last season when the team finished with a league best 7,749. The Icemen currently lead the 28-team ECHL in average and overall attendance this season.

Earlier this season on November 2, 2023, the Icemen set a new club record for single game attendance when they welcomed 14,709 fans.

The Icemen are back on home ice for their second Military Weekend on March 2 & 3 against South Division rivals the Orlando Solar Bears.

The red-hot Icemen sit in second place in the South Division, just four points behind first place Greenville. The Icemen are back on home ice for their second Military Weekend on March 2 & 3. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

