Growlers Hold off Royals 5-3
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers knocked off the Reading Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night at Santander Arena.
Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, Newfoundland's offence came to life in the 2nd to the tune of four goals in 10:20 courtesy of Tyler Weiss, Neil Shea and Grant Cruikshank (2).
Tate Singleton added an empty netter with six seconds left to secure the win while Luke Cavallin made 31 saves for his 16th win of the season.
Newfoundland next visit Trois-Rivières on Friday night at 8:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - G. Cruikshank
2. NFL - T. Weiss
3. REA - Y. Mongo
