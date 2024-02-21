Former Lion Called up to the NHL
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Former (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières forward Pierrick Dubé has been called up by the NHL's Washington Capitals.
Dubé played in 19 games for the Lions, registering 18 points including 10 goals. This season he has been playing with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
He leads the Bears in scoring with 24 goals in 50 games. He could see action with the Capitals starting Thursday night.
