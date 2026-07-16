Joseph Paintsil Hits the Music Recording Studio at Interscope Records
Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026
- Messi and De Paul's Argentina Completes Epic Comeback against England to Advance to the Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Statement on International Friendly - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC-LA Galaxy Rivalry Ignites Clubs' Return to Play this Friday Ahead of World Cup Final - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Loans Defender Cody Baker to New England - Seattle Sounders FC
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Cody Baker - New England Revolution
- SKC Resumes Season Thursday at Rivals St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
- World Cup Standouts Headline LIGA MX Roster for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - MLS
- New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Undergo Surgery - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Promotes Bill Miles to President & Chief Operating Officer - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Australian Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich to Scottish Premiership Side Motherwell FC - St. Louis City SC
- 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones Draws Sellout Crowd for Saturday July 25 - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Returns to MLS Action against Rival Toronto FC this Thursday - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Free Agent Forward Robert Taylor - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Forward Palmer Ault to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- Etihad Park Announces New Etihad Park+ Membership Program - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones Draws Sellout Crowd for Saturday July 25
- LA Galaxy Sign Free Agent Forward Robert Taylor
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Earn Clean Sheet in Friendly Win over Club América
- LA Galaxy Sign Five Player to Short-Term Agreements Ahead of Club Friendly on July 11