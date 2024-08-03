Jordan, Teel Homer as 'Dogs Win Ninth Straight

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (20-10, 56-43) take the fifth game over the Erie SeaWolves (18-14, 56-43) with a 5-3 win to extend a nine-game winning streak.

Roman Anthony extended a 16-game on-base streak while Alex Binelas notched a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a triple. Blaze Jordan crushed his seventh homer before Kyle Teel launched his tenth of the season. David Sandlin fired 4.0 innings with six strikeouts in his Hadlock Field debut.

Jordan ignited the scoring with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. His seventh homer brought in Anthony and gave Portland an early lead.

In the top of the fourth, Chris Meyers hit a solo homer to cut the Portland lead in half.

Portland added another run in the bottom of the inning. Alex Binelas reached on a triple (4) before a sacrifice fly from Tyler Miller brought him home.

Teel torched his tenth homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The solo blast to right field extended a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Trei Cruz crushed a two-run blast to keep Erie scoring but a ground-rule double from Phillip Sikes (18) in the bottom of the inning extended a 5-3 Portland lead.

Erie threatened in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with no outs, Brendan Cellucci came in and shut it down to earn his second save of the week and preserve the 5-3 final score.

RHP Robert Kwiatkoswki (9-2, 3.70 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. Brendan Cellucci (4) earned the save pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Troy Melton (6-6, 4.41 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Sunday, August 4th, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 4.97 ERA) will start for Portland while Erie will give the ball to RHP Garrett Burhenn (4-1, 3.73 ERA).

