Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Saturday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The remaining Jett Williams bobbleheads as part of the Top Prospect Bobbleheads Series will be given to the first 500 fans in attendance on Wednesday, August 14 when the Rumble Ponies host the Portland Sea Dogs (first pitch 6:35 p.m.).

Saturday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Sunday with the first game starting at 2:15 p.m. Gates will open at 1:45 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Saturday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies regular season home game this season.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.bingrp.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

