RHP Brandon Sproat Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse
August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Saturday that RHP Brandon Sproat has been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
Sproat is coming off a historic performance Friday night against New Hampshire in which he struck out 11 consecutive batters to end his outing, surpassing the MLB record of 10. Sproat finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings. Thirteen of the 15 outs Sproat recorded were via the strikeout.
In 11 starts with Binghamton, Sproat finished 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 62.1 innings pitched. He had a strikeout to walk ratio of 77-to-15, with opponents hitting .181 against him. This is Sproat's first season playing professionally.
During his time with the Rumble Ponies, Sproat was selected as the Mets representative to the MLB Futures Game. During his appearance at Globe Life Field, Sproat faced the minimum in his one inning of work and according to mlb.com threw the two hardest pitches (99 mph) during the game.
The 23-year-old Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Florida.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2024
- RHP Brandon Sproat Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Snap Slide with 4-1 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie Rally Comes up Short; Wolve Drop Fifth in a Row - Erie SeaWolves
- Saturday's Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Bowie Baysox
- Saturday Showers Set up Sunday Twin Bill - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- August 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Sixth Secures Rain-Soaked Pitchers' Duel - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- RHP Brandon Sproat Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed
- Sproat Shoves in Binghamton's Loss to New Hampshire on Friday
- Binghamton Spins Shutout for Second-Straight Game against New Hampshire
- Near-Perfect Suarez and Explosive Offense Lead Rumble Ponies to Rain-Shortened Win over Fisher Cats