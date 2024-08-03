RHP Brandon Sproat Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Saturday that RHP Brandon Sproat has been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.

Sproat is coming off a historic performance Friday night against New Hampshire in which he struck out 11 consecutive batters to end his outing, surpassing the MLB record of 10. Sproat finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings. Thirteen of the 15 outs Sproat recorded were via the strikeout.

In 11 starts with Binghamton, Sproat finished 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 62.1 innings pitched. He had a strikeout to walk ratio of 77-to-15, with opponents hitting .181 against him. This is Sproat's first season playing professionally.

During his time with the Rumble Ponies, Sproat was selected as the Mets representative to the MLB Futures Game. During his appearance at Globe Life Field, Sproat faced the minimum in his one inning of work and according to mlb.com threw the two hardest pitches (99 mph) during the game.

The 23-year-old Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Florida.

