Davenport Strikes out 10, But Ducks Fall to Senators, 2-0

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport struck out a career-high 10 batters in five innings, and RubberDucks pitchers combined to strike out 17, but Harrisburg first baseman Dérmis Garcia hit a second-inning, two-run home run for a 2-0 Senators victory and third straight win in the fifth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Friday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning, Davenport walked designated Jeremy De La Rosa, who stole second base and reached third base on a throwing error by catcher Kody Huff. After Davenport struck out catcher C.J. Stubbs, Garcia drove the first pitch for a two-run home run to right-center field.

Mound Presence

Davenport retired the first four batters of the game and worked around two baserunners in the third inning, two runners in scoring position to start the fourth and a leadoff single that reached third base in the fifth - all without allowing another Senators run. He worked five innings for the 16th time in 20 starts and reached 102 strikeouts for the season. He has struck out 37 batters over his last five starts (24 1/3 innings). Right-hander Bradley Hanner struck out four batters around a walk in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. struck out all three batters in the eighth inning, as Akron pitchers tied their nine-inning season high of 17 strikeouts as a pitching staff.

Duck Tales

Akron loaded the bases in the first inning with three walks against Harrisburg right-hander Rodney Theophile before he got an inning-ending strikeout. He allowed two more hits without another walk in five innings. The RubberDucks had two hits each in the seventh and ninth innings, but a runner caught stealing and game-ending double play ended the rallies.

Notebook

Huff walked twice, but his five-game hitting streak ended...Davenport became the fourth RubberDucks pitcher to strike out 10 batters in a game this season. Austin Peterson, Parker Messick, and Ryan Webb have each struck out 10 (Webb fanned 11) in a start...Akron has lost three straight games to an opponent for the first time in the second half...Harrisburg holds a 7-4 lead in the season series...Game Times: 2:36...Attendance: 6,947.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Harrisburg at 1 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-4, 3.76 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Tyler Stuart (3-7, 4.04 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

