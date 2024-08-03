Squirrels Snap Slide with 4-1 Win over Curve

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped ahead early and held off the Altoona Curve for a 4-1 win on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (46-55, 12-20) snapped a five-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the series against the Curve (44-57, 15-17).

Nick Morreale made his first Double-A start and threw four scoreless innings with three strikeouts, holding the Curve to three hits. Nick Swiney (Win, 4-2) followed him and pitched three scoreless frames, striking out four.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the second inning against Curve starter Nick Domkowski (Loss, 3-2). Justin Wishkoski plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Carter Howell picked up an RBI after a fielding error by the Curve.

In the top of the fourth, Victor Bericoto extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run single.

Making his Double-A debut, Richmond reliever Julio Rodriguez walked the bases loaded with two outs. Against Mat Olsen (Save, 4), Tres Gonzalez hit an RBI single to cut the core to 4-1, but Nick Cimillo was thrown out at home plate by Ismael Munguia to end the inning.

Olson allowed a pair of baserunners to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but got a double play groundout and a flyout to end the game.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (6-6, 3.43) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Drake Fellows (2-3, 3.95). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at PNG Field.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.