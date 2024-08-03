Saturday's Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - Saturday's game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Somerset Patriots has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time of suspension, Somerset led 1-0 in the top of the third.

The game will be continued tomorrow, Sunday, August 4 at 3:05 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game from Prince George's Stadium. Gates will open at 2:30 pm.

Tickets for Saturday's game may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2024 regular season game of equal or lesser value.

Sunday is Area 51 Day and a Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans ages 13+ along with Sunday Family Fun Day pregame catch in the outfield, player autographs, and all fans run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong!

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

