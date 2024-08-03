Saturday Showers Set up Sunday Twin Bill

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Pregame showers prevented the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-20, 39-58) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-13, 52-45) from their Saturday night contest at Mirabito Stadium. The two teams will meet for the final time in 2024 with a doubleheader on Sunday, August 4, with first pitch at 2:15 PM EDT.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies endured a rain delay in Friday's contest at Mirabito Stadium of an hour and 20 minutes in the top of the sixth with New Hampshire leading, 1-0. After the delay, New Hampshire finished the top of the sixth with three more runs to help lead to a 7-3 win and even the series in Binghamton.

New Hampshire returns home on August 6 to begin a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart Night on August 9, presented by Dartmouth Health. The first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 10 will receive a fanny pack giveaway, thanks to Fidium Fiber, for 90s Night, which includes postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.