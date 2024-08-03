Big Sixth Secures Rain-Soaked Pitchers' Duel

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-20, 39-58) prevailed over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-13, 52-45) Friday at Mirabito Stadium, 7-3. On top of a rain delay of an hour and 20 minutes, Friday's contest in Binghamton took three hours and 16 minutes, nine minutes shy of the longest game in New Hampshire's franchise history.

The Fisher Cats started the sixth with two walks, then Alex De Jesus doubled against Sean Reid-Foley (L, 0-1) to bring home Andres Sosa. Immediately afterwards, the game was paused to inclement weather.

When action resumed, Daniel Juarez was on the mound for Binghamton with no outs and runners on second and third. New Hampshire scored three runs on three walks and a sacrifice fly to take a 4-0 lead.

Right fielder RJ Schreck ripped two doubles in his New Hampshire debut. De Jesus clubbed two RBI doubles as well. Andres Sosa had two hits, including a massive home run in the ninth. Yohendrick Piñango doubled and reached twice. In total, the Cats recorded nine hits, five of which were for extra bases.

The first five innings were snappy, as both starters were excellent. New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada (W, 1-3) struck out nine Rumble Ponies over five frames, including a strikeout of the side in the second. Estrada allowed one hit and one walk before retiring ten in a row. Binghamton right-hander Brandon Sproat was even better; Sproat struck out 13 Fisher Cats over five innings, including 11 in a row before his outing concluded.

After Sproat left the game, the Fisher Cats found their swing against the Binghamton bullpen. The De Jesus double started the scoring before the delay, then Jaurez walked Schreck; Rainer Nuñez, which scored Michael Turconi; and Piñango, which scored De Jesus. Josh Rivera then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Schreck and put New Hampshire ahead, 4-0.

Two new bullpen arms protected the lead. Right-hander Johnathan Lavallee tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in the sixth, then RHP Conor Larkin handled the seventh and eighth with a punched ticket in each. Both pitchers were promoted to New Hampshire on July 31.

Sosa ambushed the first pitch he saw in the ninth for a solo smash off the top of the video board at Mirabito Stadium. Turconi walked, then De Jesus and Schreck smacked back-to-back two-baggers to plate two more runs. The Fisher Cats led 7-0 with three outs remaining.

Binghamton wouldn't go down quietly. The Rumbles Ponies' first five hitters reached in the ninth, but Anders Tolhurst (S, 1) put out the fire, leaving the bases loaded to secure the victory.

The penultimate game of the final series between New Hampshire and Binghamton in 2024 is set for 6:07 PM EDT from Mirabito Stadium. New Hampshire right-hander Rafael Sanchez makes his Double-A debut, as the Cats face Binghamton RHP Luis Moreno (3-3, 4.11 ERA) for the fourth time this season.

The Fisher Cats return home on August 6 to face the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for six contests. Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night presented by Dartmouth Health, 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

