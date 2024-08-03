Altoona Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Tres Gonzalez knocked home a run for the Curve in the eighth inning to avoid a shutout loss on Saturday, as the Curve's four-game winning streak came to an end in a 4-1 loss to Richmond at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve worked the bases loaded in the eighth inning on three walks from Julio Rodriguez, setting up Gonzalez to knock an RBI-single to left field. The inning ended when Richmond left fielder Ismael Munguia threw out Nick Cimillo at the plate on the same play.

Nick Dombkowski tossed three innings in the bullpen game for Altoona, allowing two runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Justin Wishkowski and an RBI-fielders choice by Carter Howell. Grant Ford followed with three innings of his own, allowing two runs in the fourth on a single by Victor Bericoto.

Jack Carey tossed three scoreless innings to end the game for the Curve with three strikeouts. Sammy Siani had two hits in the loss with the Curve. Siani is 7-for-14 in the series with two walks.

Altoona finishes their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. RHP Drake Fellows will take the ball for Altoona, with LHP John Michael Bertrand on the mound for Richmond.

