Power, Pitching and Defense Propel Yard Goats to Victory

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







READING- Home runs by Warming Bernabel and Zach Kokoska and stellar pitching and defense propelled the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-0 victory over the Reading Fightin' Phils Saturday night in Reading. The game also featured a triple play, game-ending double play and the Double-A debut of Colorado Rockies second round (2023) draft choice Sean Sullivan. The Boston native pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Sullivan sailed through the first three innings, facing the minimum nine batters on 25 pitches. The first three batters reached base in the fourth, however, only to have Hartford bail him out on a triple play. Playing first base, Kokoska was unable to catch a pop up by Josh Breaux, as the infield fly rule was called, but Reading runners started running at their own risk and paid the price, as the Goats turned the triple play from Kokoska to catcher Ronaiker Palma to shortstop Nic Kent.

Hartford relievers Alec Barger, Carson Skipper and Juan Mejia combined to throw five scoreless innings, following Sullivan's departure. Skipper notched his second win tossing two frames, while Mejia recorded a two-inning save, helped by a game-ending double play, when center fielder Braiden Ward caught Trevor Schwecke's fly ball and Carson Taylor was nailed, wandering off third base in a rundown. It was Hartford's second shutout of the week.

The Yard Goats scored the only runs they needed in the first inning on Bernabel's eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot into the left field seats. Kokoska added his 16th home run of the year with a solo shot to right in the fourth. Bernabel, Palma and Sterlin Thompson each had two hits to pace Hartford's 10-hit attack.

The Yard Goats 12-game, two city road trip continues Sunday afternoon at 5:15 with the finale of the six-game series at Reading. Hartford leads the set, 3-2. Colorado Rockies number one ranked prospect Chase Dollander will make his third start as a Yard Goat. Elberson Castellano will start for Reading in a battle of right-handers. The game can be heard for free on the Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

Power, Pitching and Defense Propel Yard Goats To Victory

WP- Carson Skipper (2-0)

LP- Seth Johnson (0-7)

S- Juan Mejia (5)

T- 2:26

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.