Fightin Phils Shut Out By Hartford On Saturday Night

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Three-early runs from the Hartford Yard Goats (19-12; 57-42) led them to a 3-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (13-19; 44-56) on Saturday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Hartford takes the series lead 3-2, heading into the final game on Sunday.

Hartford struck first in the top of the first inning. After Reading starter Seth Johnson (L, 0-7) quickly retired the first two batters, he issued a two-out walk to Yanqiuel Fernandez. Warming Bernabel then followed with a home run to left field to make it 2-0, Yard Goats. Hartford would then tack another tally on when Zach Kokoska hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth to make it 3-0.

Johnson would be pulled from the game with two outs in the fourth. The righty allowed three-earned runs on five hits across 3.2 innings in his Reading debut. Konnor Ash relieved Johnson and finished off the top of the fourth inning. Ash was strong behind Johnson, not allowing a run over 2.1 innings pitched, while also striking out one batter.

Reading loaded the bases up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Justin Crawford singled to lead off the frame, then Gabriel Rincones Jr. doubled to move Crawford to third. Otto Kemp then walked to load the bases and bring Josh Breaux. Breaux was retired on an infield fly call, that the first baseman dropped. Crawford was thrown out trying to go home and Kemp was out at second for the inning-ending triple play.

Sean Sullivan worked four innings in his Double-A debut, tossing 40 pitches and 27 for strikes. He allowed no runs on three hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. Alec Barger and Carson Skipper (W, 2-0) each followed by posting zeroes in relief of Sullivan. Juan Mejia (S, 5) pitched the final two innings for the save.

