Fightin Phils Shut Out By Hartford On Saturday Night
August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - Three-early runs from the Hartford Yard Goats (19-12; 57-42) led them to a 3-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (13-19; 44-56) on Saturday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, Hartford takes the series lead 3-2, heading into the final game on Sunday.
Hartford struck first in the top of the first inning. After Reading starter Seth Johnson (L, 0-7) quickly retired the first two batters, he issued a two-out walk to Yanqiuel Fernandez. Warming Bernabel then followed with a home run to left field to make it 2-0, Yard Goats. Hartford would then tack another tally on when Zach Kokoska hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth to make it 3-0.
Johnson would be pulled from the game with two outs in the fourth. The righty allowed three-earned runs on five hits across 3.2 innings in his Reading debut. Konnor Ash relieved Johnson and finished off the top of the fourth inning. Ash was strong behind Johnson, not allowing a run over 2.1 innings pitched, while also striking out one batter.
Reading loaded the bases up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Justin Crawford singled to lead off the frame, then Gabriel Rincones Jr. doubled to move Crawford to third. Otto Kemp then walked to load the bases and bring Josh Breaux. Breaux was retired on an infield fly call, that the first baseman dropped. Crawford was thrown out trying to go home and Kemp was out at second for the inning-ending triple play.
Sean Sullivan worked four innings in his Double-A debut, tossing 40 pitches and 27 for strikes. He allowed no runs on three hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. Alec Barger and Carson Skipper (W, 2-0) each followed by posting zeroes in relief of Sullivan. Juan Mejia (S, 5) pitched the final two innings for the save.
The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, opposite RHP Chase Dollander for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.
The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Power, Pitching and Defense Propel Yard Goats to Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Shut Out By Hartford On Saturday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Davenport Strikes out 10, But Ducks Fall to Senators, 2-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Blank RubberDucks, 2-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Altoona Winning Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss - Altoona Curve
- Jordan, Teel Homer as 'Dogs Win Ninth Straight - Portland Sea Dogs
- RHP Brandon Sproat Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Snap Slide with 4-1 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Erie Rally Comes up Short; Wolve Drop Fifth in a Row - Erie SeaWolves
- Saturday's Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Bowie Baysox
- Saturday Showers Set up Sunday Twin Bill - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- August 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Sixth Secures Rain-Soaked Pitchers' Duel - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Fightin Phils Shut Out By Hartford On Saturday Night
- Robinson Pina Sparkles his Way to 100 Strikeouts as Fightins Defeat Hartford
- Fightins' Pitcher Eiberson Castellano Named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July
- 2025 R-Phils Home Schedule Released
- a Three-Home Run Inning Isn't Enough as Fightins Drop Second-Straight