Erie Rally Comes up Short; Wolve Drop Fifth in a Row

August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (56-43) dropped a fifth straight game to Portland (56-43) with a 5-3 loss. Portland has won nine consecutive games.

Blaze Jordan connected on a two-run home run against Erie starter Troy Melton in the first inning, giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

Erie got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Chris Meyers drove his 16th home run of the season against David Sandlin. The solo shot made it 2-1.

Alex Binelas tripled with one out in the fourth against Melton and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Miller, making it 3-1 Portland.

Kyle Teel drove a solo homer in the fifth against Melton to make it 4-1.

Melton was able to finish six innings on a career-high 103 pitches. He allowed four runs on six hits and did not walk a batter. He matched a career-high with eight strikeouts for a second straight outing and finished the outing with four consecutive strikeouts.

In the seventh against Alex Hoppe, Trei Cruz crushed a two-run home run to get Erie close. That made it 4-3.

Phillip Sikes' RBI double against Jake Higginbotham in the eighth inning extended Portland's lead to 5-3.

Erie loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning on singles by Eliezer Alfonzo and Brady Allen and a walk to Carlos Mendoza. Brenden Cellucci then retired Cruz, Gage Workman, and Jake Holton to end the game without Erie scoring.

Robert Kwiatkowski (9-2) earned the win in relief for Portland. Melton (6-6) took the loss. Cellucci collected his fourth save.

Erie will try to avoid the sweep with Garrett Burhenn facing Caleb Bolden on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

