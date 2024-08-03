August 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

EIGHT IS GREAT The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Erie SeaWolves 8-5 to extend an eight-game win streak and secure the series win over Erie. Roman Anthony went 2-4 with a pair of runs scored to extend a 15-game on-base streak while Krisitan Campbell extended a 20-game on-base streak. Tyler Miller notched a two-hit and two-RBI night while Drew Ehrard and Luis Ravelo each collected multi-hit games. Erie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after an RBI single from Liam Hicks. Portland countered with an RBI double from Tyler Miller (10). In the top of the fourth, Erie took the lead with a single from Austin Murr before Portland put up two in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI double from Roman Anthony (19) along with a bases-loaded walk from Kyle Teel propelled the edge. Erie countered again in the top of the seventh, scoring two but Teel came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to force the tie. Portland exploded for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. An RBI single from Miller and a two-run single from Kristian Campbell highlighted the inning to double the score. Eliezer Alonzo hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to keep Erie threatening but Zach Bryant closed it down with the final out and Portland took it, 8-5.

CLASH OF THE CANINES This week against Erie, Portland sports a .336 average against SeaWolves pitching while Erie compares with a .254 average. Across the last two games, Drew Ehrhard is hitting .625 with three doubles while Roman Anthony is hitting .500 in three games this series after hitting a double and two homers. Phillip Sikes is hitting .500 across all four games this week where he has collected a double, triple, and a homer.

ROMAN REIGNS IN MAINE Roman Anthony rocketed two homers in a three-hit and three-RBI on Wednesday night. Anthony's first homer in the first inning was the hardest hit ball by any Red Sox player at any level this season, including the big leagues. The only other Red Sox big leaguers to hit a ball 116 in the statcast era are Rafael Devers, Hanley Ramirez, Franchy Cordero, JD Martinez, and Hunter Renfroe. It was Anthony's first multi-homer game of his career while the three-RBI tied a season-high.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Krisitian Campbell is riding a 20-game on-base streak where he has gone 27-77 (.351) with nine doubles, 12 RBI, 13 walks, nine strikeouts, and eight stolen bags. Roman Anthony is also riding a 15-game on-base streak where he has notched four doubles, one triple, four homers, 10 walks, and eight stolen bases to record a .417 OBP and .323 average.

TOP 'DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the best cumulative team average in the Eastern League in and best in all of Double-A (.265). Portland leads all of Double-A in doubles with 220 this season. The Sea Dogs have the second most stolen bags in the Eastern League this season (141) while Hartford leads (151). Portland leads Double-A in OBP (.350), slugging (.423) and OPS (.773).

HOT 'DOGS IN JULY Portland is currently riding an eight-game win streak which is now the longest streak of the season and longest since July 2022. Portland has had two five-game win streaks so far this season. With another win yesterday, Portland enters today in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 3, 2010 - Despite 19 hits by the Bowie Baysox, the Sea Dogs pick up 17 of their own, and defeat Bowie 14-8...Anthony Rizzo went 4-for-5, 4 RBI, and smacked three doubles. Che-Hsuan Lin scored four runs and reached base four times.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will have the start in game five in what will be his Hadlock Field debut. Sandlin last pitched on July 28th in Somerset where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk in the no decision. Sandlin has yet to face the SeaWolves.

