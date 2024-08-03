Senators Blank RubberDucks, 2-0
August 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 Saturday night at FNB Field. The Sens scored all the runs they needed on a two-run home run off the bat of Dérmis Garcia in the 2nd inning while four Senators pitchers combined to toss their 13th shutout win of the season.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 2nd inning Dérmis Garcia hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season to give the Senators the early 2-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Rodney Theophile allowed two hits and struck out seven in five shutout innings to earn the win... Michael Cuevas and Jack Sinclair earned holds out of the bullpen... Carlos Romero threw 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his fifth save... Dérmis Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double... The shutout was the Senators' 13th shutout win of the season; they are tied with Akron for the most in the Eastern League this season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play the final game of their six-game series at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:45 p.m.
