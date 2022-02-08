Joe Veleno Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Veleno will return to Detroit after competing in two games with the Griffins this past weekend. Veleno totaled four points (2-2-4) in those two outings, including a career-high three points (1-2-3) on Feb. 5 against Ontario. The center was featured on the Red Wings' roster from Nov. 15-Feb. 3, logging six points (4-2-6) in 31 contests. The 22-year-old registered a goal and a plus-one rating in a 5-3 defeat against Los Angeles in his most recent NHL game on Feb. 2. Veleno, a third-year pro, has appeared in 36 games with Detroit throughout his career and has totaled seven points (5-2-7) and 18 penalty minutes. The Kirkland, Quebec, native has skated in nine contests with Grand Rapids this campaign and recorded four penalty minutes and seven points (5-2-7), including three power play goals. Veleno tied a career high for goals in a game when he lit the lamp twice on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat. The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 33 points (17-16-33) and 26 penalty minutes in 67 outings.

