Ratcliffe Recalled to Flyers

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have recalled forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Ratcliffe, 22, is coming off his NHL debut on January 29 in an overtime win for the Flyers against the Los Angeles Kings. He played two games on his previous recall to the Flyers and then returned to Lehigh Valley where he played two more games with the Phantoms last weekend.

The Round 2 (#35 overall) pick of the Flyers in 2017 from London, Ontario has scored 5-7-12 with the Phantoms this season in 33 games. Ratcliffe has 110 career games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over three seasons scoring 14-22-36.

The Phantoms return to action tonight against the Belleville Senators in a 7:05 p.m. clash at PPL Center. Tonight's game opens a six-game homestand which also includes a trio of games this weekend beginning Friday night against the Hershey Bears.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.