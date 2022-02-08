Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Greg Pateryn from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed defenseman Josh Manson on Injured Reserve.

Pateryn, 31 (6/20/90), has scored 1-1=2 points with a +5 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in eight games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Jan. 24 at Boston and first point (assist) with the club Jan. 21 at Toronto. The 6-2, 212-pound defenseman has appeared in 288 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, earning 5-39=44 points and 178 PIM.

Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Pateryn has earned 1-5=6 points and 18 PIM in 24 games with San Diego in 2021-22. He was named San Diego's fourth captain in franchise history on Dec. 15. The Sterling Heights, Mich. native has appeared in 199 career AHL games with San Diego, Colorado, San Jose, Iowa, St. John's and Hamilton, earning 29-41=70 points with 180 PIM.

