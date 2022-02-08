Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters recalled forward Zach Jordan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and assigned defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo. In two appearances for Cleveland this year, Jordan posted an even rating and added 12-7-19 with 37 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 33 appearances for Kalamazoo. In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, LeBlanc notched 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating and added a -2 rating in three games played for Kalamazoo.

A 6'3", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan, 25, tallied 4-2-6 with 19 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 27 appearances for the Monsters last season. Prior to his professional career, Jordan posted 38-34-72 with 99 penalty minutes and a -26 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 40-22-62 with 142 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 134 USHL appearances for the Omaha Lancers and Des Moines Buccaneers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

A 6'0", 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, LeBlanc, 25, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 0-3-3 with 17 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 23 career AHL appearances for the Belleville Senators and Cleveland spanning two seasons from 2020-22.

Prior to his professional career, LeBlanc supplied 9-45-54 with 56 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in 85 appearances for the University of New Brunswick spanning three seasons from 2017-20, helping the school claim the 2017-18 and 2018-19 USports Championships and the 2018-19 USports University Cup Championship, earning a spot on the 2018-19 USports Second All-Star Team along the way. In 291 QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles spanning five seasons from 2012-17, LeBlanc tallied 33-131-164 with 296 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. LeBlanc wore the captain's "C" for Saint John in 2014-15 and Cape Breton in 2016-17.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.