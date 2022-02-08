St. Louis Blues Recall F Dakota Joshua from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a two-year contract extension worth $1.9 million ($950,000 AAV) and forward Logan Brown to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $750,000. The team also placed defenseman Scott Perunovich on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury and recalled forward Dakota Joshua from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bortuzzo, 32, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 2, 2015. The 6'4, 216-pound defenseman has spent the past eight seasons with the Blues, including 2018-19, when he helped the team capture the Stanley Cup Championship. Overall, across 11 NHL seasons, Bortuzzo has totaled 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) and 443 penalty minutes in 454 regular-season games. He currently ranks 17th among defensemen in Blues history with 341 regular-season games played.

Brown, 23, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 25, 2021. A St. Louis native, Brown has appeared in 17 games with the Blues this season, posting six points (three goals, three assists) and four penalty minutes. Drafted 11th overall by Ottawa in 2016, the 6'6, 218-pound forward has accumulated 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 47 career regular-season games.

