Canucks Clobber Tucson, Win 8-5 on Home Ice

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks (16-15-3-1) kicked off the second half of their season in style on Monday night, throttling the Tucson Roadrunners (14-20-2-1) 8-5 on home ice. Spencer Martin picked up the win in net for the Canucks and Josef Korenar took the loss for the visiting Roadrunners.

The Abby Canucks broke through first tonight, scoring the opening goal of the game at the 3:11 mark following an incredible individual effort by Sheldon Dries. The Canucks' leading goal scorer took the puck through the neutral zone and broke in on the right side before popping the puck over Korenar's shoulder. Jack Rathbone and Phil Di Giuseppe assisted on the goal.

The lead was short-lived however, as Tucson raced down the ice to tie the game 80 seconds later. Former Utica Comet, Michael Carcone beat Martin to tie the game at one. Travis Barron and Ben McCartney combined on the helpers for the visiting Roadrunners.

Abby fought back to push out in front of the desert birds once again, thanks to a powerplay goal by Jack Rathbone. The Harvard alum hammered home a one-timer to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead through the first 20 minutes tonight. Nic Petan and Sheldon Rempal had the assists on Rathbone's third goal of the season.

Sheldon Rempal tickled the twine at the 2:46 mark of the second period, extending the Abby lead to 3-1. The tally was set up by a fantastic diving pass from Will Lockwood. Rempal wasn't finished there as he wristed a shot past Korenar to make it a 4-1 game for the Canucks. The powerplay goal came at the 6:05 mark of the second frame. Di Giuseppe and Dries had the helpers.

The Roadrunners cut the Canucks' lead in half in the latter stages of the second period. Jan Jenik scored on the powerplay at the 14:23 mark. Matias Maccelli and Cam Dineen assisted on the play.

However, Abby was not interested in heading into the intermission with only a two-goal lead. The Canucks answered right back with a goal of their own exactly 60 seconds later as Petan scored to make it a 5-2 lead. Rathbone and Rempal had the assists.

The onslaught continued in the final frame as Abby scored a pair of impressive goals within the first six minutes. Petan scored for the second time tonight at the 4:59 mark and Guillaume Brisebois scored less than a minute later following a sweet move in front of the net. Rempal and Rathbone had the assists on Petan's goal. John Stevens and Lockwood had the helpers for Brisbois' goal. Abby had built themselves a 7-2 lead.

Tucson fought back to shrink the lead to 7-3 thanks to a Hudson Fasching powerplay goal. But Sheldon Dries managed to put the biscuit in the basket once more, making it an 8-3 game. Rathbone and Petan each pitched in yet another assist on the play.

Tucson managed to rattle off a pair of goals to make it an 8-5 game but that was close as the visiting Roadrunners could get.

NOTABLES

With Sheldon Rempal's two goals tonight, he extended his goal streak to a franchise record, six games. Rempal has the second longest goal streak in the AHL this season, trailing only Jonny Brodzinski of the Hartford Wolfpack.

Rempal had a career high five points (2-3-5) in the win and leads the Canucks with 18 goals on the season and 36 points (18-18-36) in 31 games.

Jack Rathbone set a new career high with five points (1-4-5) tonight. The blueliner leads Abby defencemen with 14 points (3-11-14) on the season.

Rempal and Rathbone both established a new franchise record tonight with five points each.

With two goals tonight, Sheldon Dries now has 18 tallies on the season and 33 points (18-15-33).

Nic Petan had a season high four points (2-2-4) tonight, giving him 28 (7-21-28) on the season and a team high 21 helpers.

Phil Di Giuseppe had two assists tonight, bringing his season total to 18 apples.

Tonight was John Stevens' 200th career AHL game. The New Jersey product registered one assist on the night.

Spencer Martin earned the win in Net for the Canucks, his sixth victory of the season between the pipes.

Martin turned aside 28 of the 33 shots he faced.

Abbotsford established a new franchise record with eight goals and four powerplay goals tonight.

All told, Abby set a total of 10 franchise records tonight. Quite a night for the Canuck faithful.

The Canucks are officially 1-0-0-0 on the season when wearing their green threads at home.

QUOTEABLES

"We executed really well and our passes were pretty crisp. We were forcing the issue and trying to make the extra pass against Stockton last week. Tonight we took a direct approach and it helped our game." - Defenceman, Jack Rathbone.

"I'm feeling pretty good out there (in reference to his last six games). It's fun to score goals and it makes the season a lot more fun when you're riding a hot streak. But, the whole team is trying to buy in right now and get some wins. It's going to be some fun hockey coming down the stretch here, so I'm looking forward to it." - Forward, Sheldon Rempal.

"It feels good (to score five points). I'm not going to lie, it's nice to find the scoresheet. My job is easy when I'm playing with players like Nic Petan, Sheldon Rempal and Sheldon Dries. It was fun snapping the puck around and it was big tonight to score like we did." - Defenceman, Jack Rathbone.

THREE STARS

Sheldon Rempal, ABB (2-3-5)

Jack Rathbone, ABB (1-4-5)

Matias Maccelli, TUC (0-4-4)

PHOTO OF THE GAME

Nic Petan celebrates with teammates following one of his two goals on Monday night.

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks (16-15-3-1) will hope for a repeat performance against these same Tucson Roadrunners (13-20-2-1) on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm at Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks will enter play in sixth place in the Pacific with 36 points. Tucson enters play in seventh in the Pacific with 31 points.

