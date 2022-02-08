T-Birds Rematch with Comets in Springfield on Wednesday

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Nathan Walker vs. the Utica Comets

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Nathan Walker vs. the Utica Comets(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-14-5-1) return to home ice on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome the Eastern Conference's top team, the Utica Comets (27-6-5-0) to the MassMutual Center.

Wednesday's game serves as a makeup for the game originally slated to take place on Dec. 29. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols impacting Utica.

Springfield, which had gone 3-0-1-0 in a four-game stretch prior to falling in Utica on Saturday, will look to exact some revenge against the conference's number-one seed. In the loss, Nathan Walker recorded another power-play goal for the Thunderbirds. It was Walker's team-leading 16th tally of the season, as well as his ninth goal in his last nine AHL games played.

Despite only playing in 31 AHL games this season, Walker is tied for 13th leaguewide with those 16 goals, and his eight power-play goals are tied for the fourth-most in the AHL. Additionally, Walker is tied with Matthew Peca for the team lead in points with 34. Sam Anas sits just behind those two with 33 points so far in 2021-22.

Entering play on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds, along with Hartford and Hershey, are among three Atlantic Division teams that have eclipsed 50 points on the season. On points percentage, the T-Birds sit at third in the division but could leapfrog as high as the top spot with wins this week over Utica, Hartford, and Providence.

The T-Birds' week continues in Hartford for a rematch with the division-leading Wolf Pack on Friday night at the XL Center at 7:00 p.m. before Springfield comes home for Ice-O-Topes Night on Saturday against the Bruins. Puck drop on Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.