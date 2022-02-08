Penguins Weekly

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-17-2-3) is the hottest team in its conference, among tops in the league

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Springfield 3 (OT)

Jordy Bellerive delivered the OT-winner for the Penguins after the team rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Pierre-Olivier Joseph opened the scoring with a coast-to-coast beauty in the first, followed by third-period goals from Michael Chaput and Jan Drozg.

Friday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Bridgeport 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton raced out to an early lead, but Bridgeport provided a response at every turn. Eventually, tied 3-3 in the third period, Joseph stepped up to score the game-winner with 11:41 left in regulation.

Saturday, Feb. 5 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Providence 2 (OT)

The Penguins and B-Bruins were neck-and-neck for most of a teeter-totter contest. The two rivals played at a tie score for 57:25 of game time, but Providence squeaked out the OT win.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS at Rochester

Making up a postponed game from Dec. 22, the Penguins will visit Rochester for the second and final tilt of the season. Last time out, Amerks goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stymied the Penguins offense with 41 saves.

Friday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts the Belleville Senators for their only visit of the season. Since Thanksgiving, the Sens have played even, .500 hockey, going 10-10-0-0. Two of Belleville's top three goal-scorers are former Penguins, Jake Lucchini (11) and Andrew Agozzino (10).

Saturday, Feb. 12 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Turnpike Rivalry rears its head with the Penguins one spot ahead of the Phantoms in the Atlantic Division standings. Hayden Hodgson has suddenly caught fire, scoring six times in his last seven games for a team-leading 12 tallies on the season.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's four-game winning streak was the team's longest of the season.

- Since Jan. 15, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has gone 9-2-1-0 (.792), the best record in the Eastern Conference and third-best in the league in that time.

- Before Pierre-Olivier Joseph, the last Penguins defenseman to score a goal in three consecutive games was Corey Potter in April of 2011.

- The Penguins are 4-0-0-0 when Anthony Angello scores this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 40 22 12 4 2 50 .625

2. Hershey 42 23 13 3 3 52 .619

3. Springfield 42 22 14 5 1 50 .595

4. Providence 36 18 12 3 3 42 .583

5. Charlotte 41 22 17 2 0 46 .561

6. PENGUINS 40 18 17 2 3 41 .513

7. Lehigh Valley 39 15 16 6 2 38 .487

8. Bridgeport 43 16 19 4 4 40 .465

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen^ 40 13 14 27

Alex Nylander 39 14 9 25

Félix Robert 35 10 10 21

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 32 4 14 21

Sam Poulin 36 6 12 18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 14 6-6-1 2.71 .901 1

Tommy Nappier* 10 4-4-2 3.20 .887 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 9 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 11 Belleville Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 12 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Feb. 7 (RW) Valtteri Puustinen Recalled to PIT

Mon, Feb. 7 (C) Michael Chaput Recalled to PIT

