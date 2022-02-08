Streaking Condors Host Henderson Friday and Saturday with $2 Beers and $5 Beach Towels

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights for two games this weekend in a rematch of last year's Pacific Division Finals, won by the Condors!

Friday night enjoy $2 Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer through the first intermission thanks to Groove 99.3 FM.

Saturday night, beach towels are just $5 at this game only presented by Sunny 105.3 FM, 23ABC, and the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

Both games start at 7 p.m. The Condors are on a run right now with just one regulation loss in their last 17 games including a sweep of the Colorado Eagles at home last weekend!

In an effort to help replenish toys, clothing, non-perishables, and other items lost in fires at the Salvation Army and Bakersfield Homeless Center, fans are asked to donate items on the plaza in front of the arena at any February Condors home game.

All February game-worn jersey raffles are available in the Condors mobile app. This weekend features James Hamblin (Friday) and Joe Gambardella (Saturday). Other February raffles include Tyler Benson, Max Gildon, and Yanni Kaldis. Anyone, anywhere can win. Tickets are 1 for $5 and 3 for $10.

