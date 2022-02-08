Capitals Re-Assign Brett Leason to Hershey
February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 33 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, the 6'5", 218-pound forward has one goal in six games with Hershey.
The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).
The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
