Blackhawks Announce Latest Roster Moves

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:

Recalled defenseman Jakub Galvas, forward Josiah Slavin and goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Re-assigned goaltender Collin Delia to Rockford.

Galvas has played in 28 contests with the IceHogs this season, totaling nine points (1G, 8A) and made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Jan. 11 at CBJ. Slavin also made his NHL debut with Chicago on Dec. 2 at WSH and has one assist through 10 games. In addition, Slavin has nine points (4G, 5A) in 25 games with Rockford this season. Soderblom made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Jan. 1 at NSH. He has an 8-7-1 record, 2.62 goals against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in 16 contests with Rockford this year.

The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. CT in Edmonton. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio.

The IceHogs will recognize the AHL All-Star Break this week and then return to action on Friday, Feb. 11 against the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7PM! Rockford and Chicago will then face off in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7PM at Allstate Arena for the second matchup of the home-and-home series. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

