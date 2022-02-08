Syracuse Crunch to Host STEAM Night Presented by C&S Companies February 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting STEAM Night presented by C&S Companies on Friday, Feb. 25 when the team faces the Rochester Americans.

During STEAM Night, the Crunch and C&S Companies will work with local organizations and companies to teach fans how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics can help guide student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking. The Crunch will have special STEAM displays on the concourse and feature STEAM messaging throughout the game. C&S Companies will also have a table on the concourse.

Organizations and companies in Syracuse can participate in STEAM Night by purchasing a package that includes 10 tickets to the Feb. 25 game, a logo on in-game STEAM graphics and a table on the concourse for $300. A $100 donation per package will benefit the MOST.

Fans can purchase discounted $20 tickets for STEAM Night by visiting www.syracusecrunch.com/steam using promotional code "STEAM" or by calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. Tickets are also available in person at Guest Services or the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office. A portion of proceeds from each STEAM Night ticket will also benefit the MOST.

For more than fifty years, C&S has focused on improving the world around us by working with our clients to plan, design, construct, and maintain the built and natural environment. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education is vital to the future of C&S and our community and we're proud to support this initiative and others that help build a strong pipeline of students capable of tackling our community's future challenges. Learn more at www.cscos.com.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a hands-on science and technology museum for all ages. The MOST hosts numerous STEM education programs and community outreach events annually and is home to 35,000 square feet of interactive permanent and visiting exhibits. The MOST's vision is to be a preeminent science and technology center, inspiring all generations through hands-on education and entertainment. The MOST is open 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For hours and pricing, visit most.org or call 315-425-9068.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

