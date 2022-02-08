155 American Hockey League Alumni Named to 2022 Olympic Rosters

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are underway in Beijing, China, and 155 former and current American Hockey League players have been selected to represent their countries in the men's hockey tournament beginning later this week.

Canada boasts a tournament-high 21 AHL graduates, followed by Sweden (18), Czechia (17), Finland (16), Switzerland (13), Germany (11), the Russian Olympic Committee (11), the United States (10), China (10), Denmark (10), Latvia (nine) and Slovakia (nine).

Among the 155 alumni are nine players who have skated in the American Hockey League this season. Canada's roster includes Adam Cracknell (Bakersfield Condors), Josh Ho-Sang (Toronto Marlies), Tyler Wotherspoon (Utica Comets), Eric Staal (Iowa Wild) and Mason McTavish (San Diego Gulls), while Team USA features Pat Nagle (Lehigh Valley Phantoms), Aaron Ness (Providence Bruins) and Justin Abdelkader (Grand Rapids Griffins). Kirill Semyonov, who played for the Toronto Marlies earlier this season, will play for the R.O.C.

A total of 17 former AHL All-Stars have been named to Olympic rosters, as have two former AHL MVP's and scoring champions (Team USA's Brian O'Neill and Kenny Agostino), a Calder Cup Playoffs MVP (Canada's Jordan Weal) and an Eddie Shore Award winner as the league's top defenseman (Canada's Mark Barberio).

Thirteen former Calder Cup winners - representing each of the last nine league championship teams - are in Beijing. Tomas Jurco, who won titles with Grand Rapids in 2013 and Charlotte in 2019, is joined on Slovakia's roster by 2018 champion Martin Marincin (Toronto). Canada's Ben Street and Eddie Pasquale were teammates on Grand Rapids' 2017 Calder Cup squad, and Team USA's Brian O'Neill and Nick Shore both won with Manchester in 2015 along with Czechia's Patrik Bartosak and Canada's Jordan Weal. Czech forwards Lukas Sedlak (Lake Erie, 2016) and Matej Stransky (Texas, 2014), Canada's Landon Ferraro (Grand Rapids, 2013) and Mark Barberio (Norfolk, 2012), and Latvia's Kaspars Daugavins (Binghamton, 2011) are also Calder Cup champions.

Canada and the United States will both be guided by graduates of the AHL coaching ranks in Jeremy Colliton and David Quinn, respectively. Former AHL players Craig Ramsay (Slovakia), Johan Garpenlov (Sweden) and Patrick Fischer (Switzerland) will also be serving as head coaches in the tournament.

And along with the players and coaches, current AHL on-ice officials Andrew Bruggeman, Mike Campbell, Steven Reneau, William Hancock, Dustin McCrank and Brian Oliver have been selected to officiate the men's tournament in Beijing, while Alexandra Clarke, Kelly Cooke, Kendall Hanley and Elizabeth Mantha are working the women's tournament.

The men's tournament opens with group play on Feb. 9, and concludes with the gold-medal game on Feb. 20.

CANADA (21)

Mark Barberio, D

Adam Cracknell, F

Jason Demers, D

David Desharnais, F

Morgan Ellis, D

Landon Ferraro, F

Alex Grant, D

Josh Ho-Sang, F

Corban Knight, F

Mason McTavish, F

Maxim Noreau, D

Eric O'Dell, F

Eddie Pasquale, G

Mat Robinson, D

Eric Staal, F

Ben Street, F

Adam Tambellini, F

Matt Tomkins, G

Jordan Weal, F

Daniel Winnik, F

Tyler Wotherspoon, D

CHINA (10)

Jake Chelios, D

Spencer Foo, F

Jason Fram, D

Cory Kane, F

Jeremy Smith, G

Ryan Sproul, D

Ethan Werek, F

Tyler Wong, F

Brandon Yip, F

Zach Yuen, D

CZECHIA (17)

Patrik Bartosak, G

Michael Frolik, F

Tomas Hyka, F

Jakub Jerabek, D

Jan Kovar, F

David Krejci, F

Tomas Kundratek, D

Vojtech Mozik, D

David Musil, D

Michal Repik, F

Lukas Sedlak, F

David Sklenicka, D

Vladimir Sobotka, F

Michael Spacek, F

Matej Stransky, F

Libor Sulak, D

Roman Will, G

DENMARK (10)

Mathias Bau, F

Mikkel Boedker, F

Sebastian Dahm, G

Nicklas Jensen, F

Markus Lauridsen, D

Oliver Lauridsen, D

Morten Madsen, F

Frans Nielsen, F

Peter Regin, F

Patrick Russell, F

FINLAND (16)

Miro Aaltonen, F

Valtteri Filppula, F

Markus Granlund, F

Teemu Hartikainen, F

Leo Komarov, F

Petteri Lindbohm, D

Saku Maenalanen, F

Joonas Nattinen, F

Iiro Pakarinen, F

Harri Pesonen, F

Ville Pokka, D

Toni Rajala, F

Harri Sateri, G

Frans Tuohimaa, G

Sami Vatanen, D

GERMANY (11)

Konrad Abeltshauser, D

Lean Bergmann, F

Yasin Ehliz, F

Korbinian Holzer, D

Tom Kuhnhackl, F

Mathias Niederberger, G

Marcel Noebels, F

Matthias Plachta, F

Tobias Rieder, F

Frederik Tiffels, F

David Wolf, F

LATVIA (9)

Rodrigo Abols, F

Rihards Bukarts, F

Kaspars Daugavins, F

Martins Dzierkals, F

Ralfs Freibergs, D

Kristers Gudlevskis, G

Janis Jaks, D

Martins Karsums, F

Ronalds Kenins, F

R.O.C. (11)

Sergey Andronov, F

Andrei Chibisov, F

Stanislav Galiev, F

Mikhail Grigorenko, F

Nikita Nesterov, D

Kirill Semyonov, F

Damir Sharipzianov, D

Anton Slepyshev, F

Slava Voynov, D

Egor Yakovlev, D

Alexander Yelesin, D

SLOVAKIA (9)

Michal Cajkovsky, D

Peter Cehlarik, F

Marko Dano, F

Martin Gernat, D

Marek Hrivik, F

Tomas Jurco, F

Martin Marincin, D

Kristian Pospisil, F

Patrik Rybar, G

SWEDEN (18)

Lukas Bengtsson, D

Mathias Brome, F

Jacob de la Rose, F

Dennis Everberg, F

Oscar Fantenberg, D

Christian Folin, D

Max Friberg, F

Magnus Hellberg, G

Philip Holm, D

Lars Johansson, G

Carl Klingberg, F

Marcus Kruger, F

Anton Lander, F

Theodor Lennstrom, D

Joakim Nordstrom, F

Fredrik Olofsson, F

Henrik Tommernes, D

Lucas Wallmark, F

SWITZERLAND (13)

Andres Ambuhl, F

Sven Andrighetto, F

Reto Berra, G

Christoph Bertschy, F

Raphael Diaz, D

Michael Fora, D

Gaetan Haas, F

Fabrice Herzog, F

Simon Moser, F

Mirco Mueller, D

Calvin Thurkauf, F

Joel Vermin, F

Yannick Weber, D

UNITED STATES (10)

Justin Abdelkader, F

Kenny Agostino, F

Brian Cooper, D

Steven Kampfer, D

Andy Miele, F

Pat Nagle, G

Aaron Ness, D

Brian O'Neill, F

Nick Shore, F

David Warsofsky, D

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.