Griffins Make Three Roster Changes

February 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins









GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed center Josh Dickinson and defenseman Gordi Myer to professional tryouts. In addition, the Griffins released right wing Matt Berry from his PTO, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Dickinson will join Grand Rapids for the fourth time this season. The 24-year-old has logged three points (2-1-3), eight penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 15 games this campaign with the Griffins. The fourth-year pro registered his first point as a Griffin on Dec. 10 against Manitoba. A native of Georgetown, Ontario, the forward skated in his 150th game as a pro on Dec. 22 versus Milwaukee. Dickinson has appeared in 62 AHL games between Grand Rapids, Colorado, and San Antonio, compiling 17 points (4-13-17), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. In the ECHL this season with Toledo, Dickinson has recorded 28 points (9-19-28) in 21 games, which ranks second on the roster.

Myer returns to the Griffins for the third time in his career after being featured on the roster from Dec. 22-Jan. 26. The defenseman made his AHL debut on Dec. 31 against Milwaukee and recorded his first AHL point on an assist versus Iowa on Jan. 7. The Ohio State University product logged two assists and a plus-one rating in seven games with Grand Rapids from Dec. 31-Jan. 26. Myer, a second-year pro, spent his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and two penalty minutes in 36 contests. With the Walleye (ECHL) this season, the 25-year-old has 14 points (3-11-14) in 28 outings, which places third among Toledo blueliners.

Berry has been with Grand Rapids since Nov. 28 and appeared in 19 games, totaling six points (2-4-6), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The 29-year-old made his Griffins debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago and picked up his first point with Grand Rapids on Dec. 4 against Rockford. Berry, a sixth-year pro has seen action in 81 AHL games and has registered 28 points (8-19-28) and 42 penalty minutes. With the Walleye this season, the Canton, Mich., native has amassed 24 points (9-15-24) and 22 penalty minutes in 15 games. Berry has logged five multi-point outings this campaign, including two four-point nights on Nov. 14 and 21 with Toledo. Berry has spent much of his career in the ECHL, logging 189 points (76-113) and 178 penalty minutes in 186 regular-season games.

