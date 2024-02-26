Jamieson Rees Assigned to Charlotte
February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers added another piece to their forward group today, as Jamieson Rees has been assigned to Charlotte.
Rees - a prospect of the Carolina Hurricanes, who do not have an AHL affiliate - has posted three points (0g, 3a) in 30 games for Springfield this season.
The 23-year-old was a second-round pick by Carolina in 2019 and is in his fourth pro season, having totaled 83 points (29g, 54a) and 186 penalty minutes in 185 AHL games for Chicago and Springfield. That includes a 2022-23 campaign in which Rees ranked fourth on the Wolves with 42 points (14g, 28a) and 92 penalty minutes in 65 games.
Prior to turning pro, the Ontario native notched 113 points (33g, 80a) in 122 OHL games over three seasons with the Sarnia Sting.
The Checkers are set to embark on a three-game road trip that kicks off Wednesday in Hartford.
