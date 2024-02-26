Thunderbirds' Vrana Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jakub Vrana has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Bridgeport on Feb. 25.

Vrana will miss Springfield's games Friday (Mar. 1) at Providence and Saturday (Mar. 2) vs. Laval.

