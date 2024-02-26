Thunderbirds' Vrana Suspended for Two Games
February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jakub Vrana has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Bridgeport on Feb. 25.
Vrana will miss Springfield's games Friday (Mar. 1) at Providence and Saturday (Mar. 2) vs. Laval.
