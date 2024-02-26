Bjork out 3-4 Weeks with Shoulder Injury
February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Anders Bjork is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with a right shoulder injury.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
