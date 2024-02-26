Comerica Bank and Grand Rapids Griffins Team up to Benefit Kids' Food Basket

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







DETROIT - Comerica Bank and the Grand Rapids Griffins have teamed up to support Kids' Food Basket (KFB) and its mission to reduce hunger in the community through a month-long food drive at participating West Michigan Comerica banking centers . From March 1-April 4, individuals who drop off non-perishable food items from the KFB Wish List will earn ticket vouchers redeemable for Griffins home hockey games at Van Andel Arena throughout the remaining 2023-24 season.

Those who donate can receive game tickets based on total items donated, including one ticket voucher for every five items donated - up to four ticket vouchers for 20 donated items. Those who donate over 20 items will also receive a special Grand Rapids Griffins prize.

"Kids' Food Basket has not only increased food access in our community but has also empowered children and nurtured healthier lives through impactful education," said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Director. "We are honored to support Kids' Food Basket alongside the Grand Rapids Griffins, an outstanding contributor to the West Michigan region focused on helping our communities thrive."

Community members who would like to donate to the food drive can refer to KFB non-perishable Wish List, which includes staple non-perishable food items such as fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, pretzels, cheese crackers and Cheerios.

"It is through collaborative efforts like this that gives West Michigan its well-earned reputation as one of the most generous, thoughtful, caring regions on the planet," commented Bob Kaser, Griffins VP and KFB Board Member. "As Debra mentioned, the work Kids' Food Basket does is exemplary and life-changing for thousands of kids and families, and made possible, in part, by two highly committed, community minded companies like the Griffins and Comerica Bank."

Comerica and partners will announce the total amount of food collected for Kids' Food Basket at the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Van Andel Arena.

Heralded for their efforts both on and off the ice, the Griffins generate more than $400,000 annually for various schools, organizations and nonprofits in West Michigan through their community programs and charitable initiatives.

In 2023, Kids' Food Basket, which supports youth and families in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties, served 1.74 million meals, reached 60 schools, and delivered approximately 10,000 meals to schools each workday. The organization hosted 63,000 volunteer hours to support the community last year.

"Our work is made possible due to the generosity of a community that has come together around the fact that all kids deserve good food." said Bridget Clark Whitney, KFB President and Founding CEO. "We are honored and grateful for Comerica and the Griffins' continued support as they champion a future that includes good for all."

Comerica has partnered with Kids' Food Basket for several years to reduce food insecurity and enrich the lives of those in need. Since 2020, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have contributed $43,500 to KFB's mission in nourish kids to reach their full potential.

Comerica's food drive with the Grand Rapids Griffins expands its efforts to reduce hunger in the community through partnerships with local teams. Over the past two summers, Comerica has partnered with the Kalamazoo Growlers on a food drive that has generated approximately 126,000 meals for the South Michigan Food Bank.

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

For more information on Comerica's partnership with the Griffins supporting KFB, including details on the 11 participating Comerica banking centers, visit: Comerica.com/griffinsfooddrive .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.