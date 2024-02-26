IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Ride Win Streak into Key Matchups

The Hogs are firing on all cylinders with three straight wins heading into this week's action. Up next, Rockford hits the road to take on the two hottest teams in the AHL in the Milwaukee Admirals and the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The month of March features four home games jam-packed promotions and festivities. Get ready for the week ahead with the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

3-1 Loss @ Iowa

3-1 Win @ Iowa

5-3 Win vs. Texas

6-3 Win vs. Iowa

Friday, March 1 @ Milwaukee

Saturday, March 2 @ Grand Rapids

Numbers to Know

Rem Pitlick has five points (3G, 2A) in his first six IceHogs games.

Rockford has allowed three or less goals in 11 straight games.

Stauber also picked up his first career shutout on Friday vs. Chicago.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tickets to game on Mar. 16 vs. San Jose

March 16 - First Responders Night, Ticket + 2 Drinks for $20

Get a ticket and two drink tickets(good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

March 17 - St. Paddy's Specialty Jersey Live Auction/Family Pack Day

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs!

Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

Tickets to game on March 17 vs. San Jose

Tickets to game on March 23 vs. Grand Rapids

March 23 - Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction + Huskies & Hogs Night

Former IceHogs Coach Steve Martinson will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the third inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor, presented by BMO with media partner 13 WREX. Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one and only league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL.

Hog Talk: Episode 10 - Mike Hardman

Listen on Apple Podcasts

IceHogs forward Mike Hardman chats about his resurgent season, along with his path through hockey, his roommate situation...and more!

The IceHogs have won three games in a row and six of the last eight.

Rockford is just one game (two points) behind the Texas Stars in the Central Division Standings. The Hogs have 51 points while the Stars have 53.

The Hogs have allowed three goals or fewer in 11 straight games, holding opponents to an average of 2.27 goals per game during the stretch.

With five goals on Friday against Texas, and six goals on Saturday against Iowa, Rockford scored 5+ goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Rockford has had five win streaks of at least three games so far this season. The Hogs have won four straight on two previous occasions.

Milwaukee, Rockford's next opponent, just had a 19-game win streak snapped in a 4-2 loss to Grand Rapids on Sunday. The win streak was the second-longest in AHL history. The Hogs will play the Admirals on Friday and then travel to Grand Rapids on Saturday to take on the Griffins. Grand Rapids is currently riding a 15-game point streak; the second longest point streak of the season in the AHL.

Brett Seney leads the team with 38 points (15G, 23A) after a three-point night on Saturday against Texas.

David Gust, Rockford's second leading scorer with 34 points (12G, 22A), has missed the last four games while in concussion protocol.

Rem Pitlick has five points (3G, 2A) in six games with Rockford since his assignment from Chicago. Pitlick was traded from the Pittsburgh organization to the Blackhawks on Jan. 6.

Rem Pitlick, Cole Guttman, and Anders Bjork all have goals in back-to-back games.

Mike Hardman leads the team with 17 goals.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has now won four straight games. His recent run marks the first time this season that an IceHogs goaltender has won four in a row.

The Hogs receive five days of rest before their next test against Milwaukee. The down time comes after Rockford played six games in a nine-day span, going 4-2-0-0 in that span.

Rockford's power play has found consistent footing in the last 11 games and is operating a 20.9% clip in that span. The Hogs have power-play goals in five of their last seven games, including two on Saturday against Iowa. Rockford's season percentage is at 18.6% to rank 16th in the AHL.

The Hogs' penalty-kill streak ended on Saturday when the Wild knocked in a power-play goal in the third period. Until then, Rockford had killed off 23 consecutive shorthanded chances and had not surrendered a power-play strike in seven straight games. In the last 17 games, the Hogs have only allowed four power-play goals in 49 shorthanded opportunities and are 91.8% on the kill in that span. Rockford's PK ranks 11th in the league at 83.4 %.

Player Profile

# 27 Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel made his IceHogs season debut last Monday against the Iowa Wild. The Nuremburg, Germany native posted 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 games with the Chicago Blackhawks before the assignment. Reichel set a rookie scoring record for Rockford with 57 points (21G, 36A) in 56 games during the 2021-22 season.

Images from this story

