Weekly Report: Offense Comes Alive

The Checkers continued to stockpile points over the weekend, bouncing back from a tough overtime loss to throttle the Phantoms in the rematch and collect three of a possible four standings points.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

25-20-6-0

Home record

13-11-4-0

Road record

12-9-2-0

Last week's record

1-0-1-0

Last 10 games

5-3-2-0

Division Standings

5th

Conference Standings

9th

League Standings

18th

Phantoms 6, Checkers 5 (OT)

What started as a low-scoring affair between the Checkers and Phantoms exploded into a wild third period that featured seven total goals. The two sides traded blows back and forth, with Wilmer Skoog putting the Checkers on top late, but the Phantoms evened the score back up in the final minute of play to force overtime, then ended things with 15 seconds left in the extra frame to hand Charlotte the loss.

Checkers 6, Phantoms 3

Charlotte's offense came to play once again in the rematch, and the home side avoided any similar comeback by the Phantoms. Gerry Mayhew's stunning four-point effort led the way, while four other Checkers notched multi-point games and Charlotte suffocated Lehigh Valley's attack en route to the big win.

QUICK HITS

RAINING GOALS

Charlotte's offense has found its groove as of late, and the goals are falling in bunches. The Checkers have scored 25 total goals across the last six games - registering at least four tallies in five of those games and at least five in each of the last three.

Immediately prior to this explosion, the Checkers scored 14 total goals in an eight-game stretch.

RIGHTING THE SHIP

Along with that offensive uptick has come positive results for the Checkers. They have earned at least one standings points in each of the last six games (4-0-2-0) - which not only matches their best such run of the year, it stands as the longest active streak in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division.

MAYHEW CASHES IN

After a stretch that saw him post one point in 12 games, Gerry Mayhew has gotten back on track in a big way. Sunday's blowout win was powered by a staggering four-point night for the veteran forward in which he scored twice and notched two helpers. That gives Mayhew seven points (4g, 3a) in his last three contests, as he posted a three-point effort in last weekend's win over Springfield.

Mayhew now sits tied for second on the team in goals and tied for fourth in points.

NO ROOM TO SHOOT

The Checkers stifled the Phantoms offensive attack in Sunday's win, only allowing 13 shots across regulation - and just a single shot on goal in the third.

The Checkers - who are giving up the second-fewest shots in the AHL - have now outshot their opponent in nine consecutive games.

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 17.5% 22nd

Penalty kill 84.1% 6th

Goals per game 3.00 20th

Shots per game 32.18 3rd

Goals allowed per game 3.10 17th

Shots allowed per game 26.63 2nd

Penalty minutes per game 11.16 26th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Lucas Carlsson (39), Mackie Samoskevich (32), Rasmus Asplund (29)

Goals Lucas Carlsson (15), Mackie Samoskevich, Gerry Mayhew (13)

Assists Lucas Carlsson (24), Rasmus Asplund (23), Mackie Samoskevich (19)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (6), Justin Sourdif, Gerry Mayhew (5)

Shorthanded goals Justin Sourdif, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Lucas Carlsson, Gerry Mayhew (5), Four tied (2)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (207), Zac Dalpe (119), Justin Sourdif (99)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson (54), Justin Sourdif (48)

Plus/minus Patrick Khodorenko (+10), Matt Kiersted (+8), Justin Sourdif (+4)

Wins Spencer Knight (17)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.02), Spencer Knight (2.72), Ludovic Waeber (3.09)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.930), Spencer Knight (.894), Ludovic Waeber (.887)

