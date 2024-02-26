Belleville Sens Call for Community Hero Nominations Ahead Of2024 Community Heroes Night Presented by Bell

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce today details for the 2024 Community Heroes Night presented by Bell, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

The Senators and Bell will recognize essential workers, first responders and other citizens who are making an impact and difference in the Bay of Quinte Community. As part of the evening, the Club will once again host a Parade of Heroes during an intermission, allowing fans in attendance to show their support and say thank you to those who sacrifice their time, and sometimes their safety, for the greater good.

If you know a local Community Hero that you'd like to recognize, you can click here to fill out a Community Hero Nomination Form.

"As an organization that prides itself on being a strong community partner, we feel it's integral to recognize the people who take the effort and time to serve and support the residents of the Bay of Quinte Region," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We're grateful that Bell has once again shared that vision and is partnering with our hockey club, to celebrate those people who make such a significant difference in our community."

The Senators will also be donating tickets to first responders and essential workers so that they can enjoy the action.

If your business or organization would like to donate tickets to the ones making a difference in our community and be recognized for doing so in-game email tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets can be purchased for donation in packages of 25-250.

Tickets for Community Heroes Night presented by Bell and all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.