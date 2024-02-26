Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse Crunch

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cole Koepke to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Koepke, 25, has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season -- most recently on February 22 versus Washington -- and tallied two assists while dishing out 23 hits, his 22.87 hits per 60 minutes average ranking second among all Tampa Bay skaters.

In 36 games with Syracuse, Koepke has recorded 13 goals and 24 points to lead the Crunch for goals and rank tied for fifth for scoring.

Koepke was a sixth-round selection (183rd overall) of the Lightning in the 2018 NHL Draft.

