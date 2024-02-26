Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Miroshnichenko, 20, has recorded 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 games with the Bears this season. The Ussuriysk, Russia native leads Hershey rookies in goals, assists, and points and ranks fifth among all Hershey skaters in assists. Miroshnichenko's +15 plus/minus rating is tied for third on the AHL-leading Bears.

The forward was the Capitals' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders and has appeared in four games with Washington this season.

Miroshnichenko joins Nic Aubé-Kube, Pierrick Dubé, Hendrix Lapierre, and Mike Sgarbossa as forwards who started the season with Hershey and now appear on Washington's roster. In total, 10 forwards on Washington's roster have previously played with Hershey.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Utica Comets on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey - Hershey Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.