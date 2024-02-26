Blues Assign D Matt Kessel to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve (IR). Faulk has missed the past 12 games due to a lower-body injury. In addition, the team assigned defenseman Matthew Kessel to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kessel, 23, has recorded two assists and eight penalty minutes in 22 games for the Blues this season. The Phoenix, Arizona, native has also posted six points (two goals, four assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 29 games with Springfield this season.

In a separate set of transactions, the Thunderbirds announced the recalls of forwards Tanner Dickinson and Mitchell Hoelscher from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Dickinson, 21, has skated in two games with the Thunderbirds this season, scoring his first AHL goal on the power play in his Springfield debut on Jan. 20 at Rochester. In 45 games with the Solar Bears, the Perrysburg, Ohio native has recorded 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) along with a +2 rating. Dickinson was originally a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Hoelscher, 24, leads all Solar Bears with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 52 games this season, earning a trip to the ECHL All-Star Classic for his efforts. In 57 games with the Thunderbirds last season, Hoelscher tallied 16 points (nine goals, seven assists). The Waterloo, Ont. native was originally a sixth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The T-Birds' busy stretch continues next Friday in Providence as they tangle with the Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Springfield returns home on Saturday when they host the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

