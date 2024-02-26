Afanasyev Assigned to Milwaukee

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.

Afanasyev has played in two games for Nashville this season, recording five shots and six hits in 13:00 of average ice time. With the Admirals, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward is producing at a point-per-game rate, tallying 42 points (21g-21a) in 42 appearances. He leads Milwaukee in goals (21) and is second in points, both of which are AHL career highs.

Afanasyev and the Admirals will return to the ice on Friday, March 1st when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.