Afanasyev Assigned to Milwaukee
February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.
Afanasyev has played in two games for Nashville this season, recording five shots and six hits in 13:00 of average ice time. With the Admirals, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward is producing at a point-per-game rate, tallying 42 points (21g-21a) in 42 appearances. He leads Milwaukee in goals (21) and is second in points, both of which are AHL career highs.
Afanasyev and the Admirals will return to the ice on Friday, March 1st when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024
- Afanasyev Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jamieson Rees Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Thunderbirds' Vrana Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Belleville Sens Call for Community Hero Nominations Ahead Of2024 Community Heroes Night Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Comerica Bank and Grand Rapids Griffins Team up to Benefit Kids' Food Basket - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign D Matt Kessel to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and Heritage: Abby Canucks First Nations Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Ride Win Streak into Key Matchups - Rockford IceHogs
- Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Player of the Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Report: Offense Comes Alive - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Snag All Six Points on New York State Road Trip - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Hershey - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Afanasyev Assigned to Milwaukee
- Ads Streak Stopped at 19
- O'Relly Sets Record as Ads Get 19th Straight
- Admirals Make It 18 in a Row
- Ads Complete 17th Consecutive Win