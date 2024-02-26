Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 25, 2024.

Cossa stopped 65 of 67 shots over two starts last week, good for a 1.00 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Cossa made 28 saves to record his first career AHL shutout, leading the Griffins to a 1-0 win over the visiting Texas Stars. Then on Sunday, he stopped 37 shots - including all 14 he faced in the third period - to help Grand Rapids defeat Milwaukee, 4-2, ending the Admirals' 19-game winning streak while extending the Griffins' own points streak to 15 contests (11-0-2-2).

In 24 appearances this season, Cossa has a record of 12-7-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, including 8-1-2 (1.90, .931) in his last 11 outings. The 21-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., is in his second professional season after being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings' ECHL affiliate in Toledo, going 26-16-4 with a 2.56 GAA, a .913 save percentage and four shutouts.

