A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and Heritage: Abby Canucks First Nations Night

February 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







With the AHL season past the mid-point, the Abbotsford Canucks continue to highlight their 'Proudly Abbotsford' mantra through meaningful and impactful celebrations of community.

This coming Wednesday, February 28, the team will celebrate and honour Indigenous culture and heritage at their annual First Nations Night when the team hosts the Colorado Eagles.

The Abbotsford Canucks are honoured to play on the traditional and unceded lands of the Sto:lo people, including the Matsqui and Sumas First Nations. We acknowledge the legacy of injustice towards Indigenous peoples and commit to education and action towards reconciliation. We must do more to learn how we can better understand our roles as residents, neighbours, partners, and caretakers.

Prior to the game, Chief Alice McKay from the Matsqui First Nation and Chief Dalton Silver of the Sumas Nation will take part in the ceremonial puck drop.

Throughout the game there will be a showcase of Indigenous culture, arts and crafts, including knitting and carvings. Be sure to visit the Sto:lo Nation Craft Market located in Section 101. VYPER Journey, an Indigenous Youth Group, will be in the Community Corner, located in Section 116. There will also be singing and dancing performances from local Sto:lo artists featured during the first and second intermissions.

Make your way down to the Abbotsford Centre for a night full of celebrating and honouring Indigenous history and culture on Wednesday, February 28.

To purchase tickets to this or any upcoming Abbotsford Canucks game, click HERE.

Second Half Community and Fan Engagement Nights: February 28 First Nations Night vs Colorado Eagles March 16 Top Dogs vs Henderson Silver Knights, presented by PetValu April 6 Community Heroes Night vs Coachella Valle Firebirds, presented by BCLC April 19 Fan Appreciation Weekend vs Calgary Wranglers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.