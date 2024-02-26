Belleville Sens Snag All Six Points on New York State Road Trip

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators have climbed into third place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings after a successful week spent in New York State, where they collected all six available points, against the Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch. The road swing also finished off a stretch of seven games in 11 days, as the Sens prepare for a three-game homestand at CAA Arena this week.

Wednesday February 21, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Rochester Americans - 1

The Belleville Senators kicked off their three-game New York road trip in dominating fashion, with 10 different Sens registering at least a point, in a 4-1 win over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. Rourke Chartier, Angus Crookshank, Josh Currie and Garrett Pilon scored for Belleville, while Mads Sogaard stopped 27/28 shots.

Friday February 23, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Rochester Americans - 1 (SO)

The Belleville Senators swept their two-game set in Rochester this week with a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the Americans at Blue Cross Arena. Zack MacEwen scored the only Belleville goal in regulation, tying the game late in the third period, with Rourke Chartier and Matt Highmore scoring in the shootout. Kevin Mandolese stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Mads Sogaard in regulation and overtime, before turning away 3/4 shooters in the shootout.

Saturday February 24, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Syracuse Crunch - 2

The Belleville Senators put an exclamation mark on their three-game road trip through New York State, collecting all six points, with a 4-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. It was Belleville's fifth win in five games against Syracuse this season and third win on the road against the Crunch.

