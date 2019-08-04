Isotopes Fall Short to Sounds

Sounds 7 (47-64), Isotopes 6 (46-67) - First Tennessee Park, Nashville, Tenn.

AT THE DISH: Sam Hilliard hit one of the Isotopes two home runs on Sunday. The homer was Hilliard's 29th, tying him with Jerry Sands (2011) for the eighth-most in a single-season in team history. Hilliard's two RBI pushed his season total to 90 ... Drew Weeks also homered in the contest, his second in as many days. Weeks' 12 home runs this season are the second-most of his career. The outfielder finished the night 2-for-2 with two RBI and two walks ... Josh Fuentes hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one run. The Isotopes loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but were unable to tie the game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Rico Garcia allowed five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 5.0 innings as he was charged with his fourth loss as an Isotope. The right-hander also struck out three batters and walked three during his outing ... Joe Harvey made his Albuquerque debut yielding two runs and two hits his 1.0 inning of relief ... Yency Almonte and James Pazos pitched back-to-back scoreless frames to finish off the night.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have lost 13 of their last 16 games ... Albuquerque is 12-13 in one-run contests in 2019 ... The Isotopes stranded 11 on base and were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

ON DECK: Monday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Nashville Sounds, 6:05 p.m. MT - First Tennessee Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 6.00), Sounds: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirx (0-3, 7.94)

