Quiet Chihuahuas Manage Just One Hit in 2-0 Setback

August 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Four Memphis pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout Sunday over the El Paso Chihuahuas, as the Redbirds won 2-0. Memphis has won two of the three games in the series so far. It was the first time in Chihuahuas history the team was held to fewer than two hits in a game.

Dillon Overton allowed one earned run in five innings Sunday, giving El Paso starting pitchers 17 innings and only three earned runs allowed in the series. El Paso's lone hit was a fifth-inning single by catcher Webster Rivas.

Sunday was just the fourth time in 113 games this season that El Paso was shut out. The game was delayed two hours and 57 minutes after a pregame rainstorm.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-redbirds/2019/08/04/579754#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579754

Team Records: El Paso (66-47), Memphis (50-63)

Next Game: Monday, 5:35 pm at AutoZone Park. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (10-7, 6.20) vs. Memphis RHP Chris Ellis (3-5, 7.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.